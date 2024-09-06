BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ty's avatar
Ty
Sep 7, 2024

All mainstream media is biased and corrupt. I'm sure they all make political donations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture