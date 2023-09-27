More and more recordings of pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions are coming out. How much damage did the FDA's ridiculous "Horse" tweet do?

Another day, another prescription refusal from an ignorant pharmacist who gets information from an FDA social media intern. In this one from October 8, 2022 "Tyrell" at CVS in Midlothian Texas has a confusing story that involves a Texas board telling him he can't prescribe, then references correspondence that he doesn't have from a government institution, and also states he's out of the medication. Tyrell ends the call when Dr. Mary Talley Bowden shames him for refusing a medication that he knows is safer than Tylenol.

Watch the video here.

https://rumble.com/embed/v3im7m5/?pub=ljskp

This alarming video shines a light on how medical industry professionals can be conned into falling for the ‘bandwagon‘ effect. According to Wikipedia:

The bandwagon effect is the tendency for people to adopt certain behaviors, styles, or attitudes simply because others are doing so. Wikipedia

Doctors: Record these rejection phone calls

If you are a doctor whose basic medications are being denied by ignorant, inexperienced pharmacists, we encourage you to please record these interactions and send us the information. This behavior must end and the fastest way to do that is to expose these pharmacists for their behavior.

Help us add bad pharmacies to our map.

The FDA made this mess

In August 2021 the FDA and Texas Dept of State Health Services posted a series of tweets that caused much confusion in the medical world. Pharmacists were confused and only experienced ones who understood the drug were comfortable prescribing it because it is extremely safe and has anti-viral indications. The confusion created by these public agencies ‘quips’ resulted in a lawsuit by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden against the FDA which is currently going forward.

We’ve already covered the embarrassing smackdown the FDA recently received regarding the slander of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID. It was not the FDA’s place to meddle in the affairs of doctor/patient relationship and the Fifth Circuit of Appeals pointed that out.

The FDA's tweet emboldened pharmacists to sabotage the medication. A great example of can be seen in this reddit/CVS forum post where an alleged CVS pharmacist says: 'I absolutely hate ivermectin and the idiots who prescribe it for Covid'.

Interesting corporate culture CVS has. Perhaps it's best to take your business to pharmacies that still appreciate business.

Mayo Clinic Ivermectin Oral Route Side Effects

We wanted to check with a medical authority (whatever that means these days) and these are the side effects of Ivermectin for Humans according to the Mayo Clinic.

That being said, here are the official side effects that you can share with the pharmacists at CVS.

More common

Difficulty in moving muscle pain or stiffness pain in the joints swollen, painful, or tender lymph glands in the armpit

Less common

Black, tarry stools bloating or swelling of the face, arms, hands, lower legs, or feet chest pain chills cold sweats cough dizziness or lightheadedness dizziness, faintness, or lightheadedness when getting up from lying or sitting position eye or eyelid irritation, pain, redness, or swelling fast, pounding, or irregular heartbeat or pulse feeling of constant movement of self or surroundings fever painful or difficult urination rapid weight gain sensation of spinning shakiness in the legs, arms, hands, or feet sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth swollen glands tingling of the hands or feet trembling or shaking of the hands or feet trouble breathing unusual bleeding or bruising unusual sleepiness unusual tiredness or weakness unusual weight gain or loss

Rare

Agitation back pain bloody eye blurred vision change in consciousness confusion decreased awareness or responsiveness difficulty in standing or walking hallucinations headache irritability loss of bladder control loss of bowel control loss of consciousness mood or mental changes redness of the eye seizures stiff neck unusual dullness or feeling of sluggishness vomiting

Incidence not known

Blistering, peeling, or loosening of the skin burning, dry, or itching eyes change in consciousness confusion about identity, place, and time dark urine diarrhea discharge, excessive tearing light-colored stools loss of consciousness red skin lesion often with a purple center sensitivity of the eye to light swelling of the eyelids tearing upper right abdominal or stomach pain yellow eyes and skin

Get emergency help immediately if any of the following symptoms of overdose occur:

Symptoms of overdose

Confusion about identity, place, and time decreased awareness or responsiveness severe sleepiness

Some side effects may occur that usually do not need medical attention. These side effects may go away during treatment as your body adjusts to the medicine. Also, your health care professional may be able to tell you about ways to prevent or reduce some of these side effects. Check with your health care professional if any of the following side effects continue or are bothersome or if you have any questions about them:

Less common

Constipation lack or loss of strength loss of appetite stomach pain swelling or puffiness of the face

