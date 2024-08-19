BrokenTruth.TV

Kirk Moore, MD
Aug 19, 2024

So, let me get this straight: Dr. Eckert falsified data and at least 13 papers and the only repercussions that he has is he can’t apply for new grants for eight years. He potentially injured in numerable number of patients by falsifying data on research that he was performing the potential damage to enumerable patients as a result of his over intentional actions is incalculable. He gets to keep his job, keep his salary, keep his status, keep his tenure, and continue to establish more seniority in his department, Resulting in more pay after he retires – all at the expense of the University of the students that attend that University and public funds that have been given to him over at least this period of time!

How many papers, outside of these 13 has the data been falsified?

And why is the only required to correct to retract 8/13 of these false papers?

