The internet is a big ocean, and in that ocean sometimes even the greediest shark can bite off more than he (or she) can chew. Such is the case with X/Twitter user sharky_vs_evil, who has quite recently made his account private. Why would someone do such a thing? Perhaps it’s because he is being investigated for violating UK law, according to Andrew Bridgen MP, a member of Britsh Parliament.

Andrew Bridgen is renowned for being one of the few members of UK parliament to investigate vaccine injuries and excess deaths in the UK.

According to an X post by Brigden:

EYES NEEDED: A few days ago I asked an X user who goes by the handle @sharky_vs_evil to disclose their identity to me as I was advised their frequent replies to my tweets may infringe section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, being “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” and/or section 1 of Malicious Communications Act 1988 being “indecent or grossly offensive”, and/or potentially (given the multiple instances) section 2A of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, subsections (3)(c)(i) and (3) (d). @sharky_vs_evil declined to reveal their identity and instead blocked me (see attached still). It is an unfortunate feature of X that this leaves him or her at liberty to continue with these potential breaches of multiple laws without my knowledge. It would be helpful to be kept informed of replies of @sharky_vs_evil to my X output that might constitute breaches of this legislation as detailed above. Screenshots can be emailed to swaledaledossier@gmail.com. Many thanks in advance for your assistance.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS):

Under section 127(2)(c) CA 2003,

a person may be guilty of an offence by persistently making use of a public communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another person.

According to section 2A of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, subsections (3)(c)(i) and (3) (d):

(3)The following are examples of acts or omissions which, in particular circumstances, are ones associated with stalking—

(a)following a person,

(b)contacting, or attempting to contact, a person by any means,

(c)publishing any statement or other material—

(i)relating or purporting to relate to a person, or

(ii)purporting to originate from a person,

A request for screenshots

Apparently Bridgen is gathering evidence of the harassment he supposedly received at the hands of ‘sharky’. Anyone with screengrabs of Sharky’s offensive, stalking behavior can share their images with Bridgen’s staff at swaledaledossier@gmail.com.

For his part, Sharky’s account is now locked down protected and he is mass blocking his previous victims and their associates, hiding any evidence of his alleged harassment.

