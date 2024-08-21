CHD and RFJ Jr’s lawsuit against the Biden administration’s censorship efforts has been approved to continue. The administration had also funded extensive propaganda for COVID-19 vaccines under it’s ‘Community Corps’ campaign, which funneled billions of dollars into all media to promote Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccinations that had no long term data, according to the FDA. This overwhelming media wave potentially denied informed consent to billions of citizens across the plant.

Commenting on Tuesday’s ruling in Kennedy v. Biden, Kim Mack Rosenberg, CHD general counsel, said that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana “reached what we believe is the correct conclusion with respect to standing for CHD and Mr. Kennedy.”

Perhaps even “more importantly,” she told The Defender:

“Judge Terry Doughty carefully and clearly analyzed the law and facts and applied the framework from the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Murthy v. Missouri regarding standing. The court also firmly found in plaintiffs’ favor that plaintiffs had not waived — and indeed had affirmatively raised — direct censorship claims in addition to listener claims.”