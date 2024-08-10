BrokenTruth.TV

James R
Aug 10, 2024

Someone really needs to spell this out for the People. Her retaliation claims were denied because she alleged violations as to participant safety, regulation and protocol violations and HIPAA violations, but she didn’t allege fraud against the government. Only alleging fraud against the government is protected whistleblowing. Violations against participants in a clinical trial are fine. No whistleblower protections for you.

Cy Lanced
Aug 10, 2024

Is justice here simply a matter of finding a judge who is aware? Not brainwashed and addled by the clotshot?

