Today, Judge Michael J. Truncale issued a dismissal in the clinical trial fraud case brought forward by former trial director Brook Jackson. You can read the court documents in the link below.

In a public tweet, Jackson stated she will appeal. In another tweet, her attorney Warner Mendenhall stated ‘This may be far from over.’

Jackson v. Pfizer dismissed at District Court. This may be far from over. The government has a different interpretation of the Pfizer COVID-19 injection trial data? What is the public health policy of the United States? To disable the population? Stop births? Trigger heart problems? Cause cancer? Cause neurological disorders?

Warner Mendenhall, Co-Counsel for Brook Jackson on X

John Beaudoin pointed out that the situation was even more odd as the United States DOJ took over the trial and essentially killed it.

Not just dismissed. The US government intervened as the plaintiff, essentially taking the complaint from her, then asked the court to dismiss the complaint. The defendant’s motion to dismiss was denied as moot after the government’s motion to dismiss was allowed. So the government used its power to represent The People by taking the side of pharma against The People and dismissing Brook who was really representing The People. This is so disgusting. But the public won’t understand it.

John Beaudoin on X

Claims of violations

According to the case file, Jackson witnessed numerous violations of Pfizer’s clinical trial protocol, including:

From September 8, 2020 to September 25, 2020, the Relator allegedly witnessed and “reported on a near-daily basis” numerous violations of Pfizer’s clinical trial protocol. Id. at 68– 77. Specifically, the Relator allegedly witnessed and reported the following clinical trial protocol and FDA regulatory violations to Fisher and Livingston: (1) enrollment and injection of ineligible trial participants; (2) falsification of data, poor recordkeeping, and the deficiency of Ventavia’s documentation “quality control”; (3) deficiencies in and failure to obtain informed consent from trialparticipants; (4) adverse event and [Serious Adverse Event] capture and reporting; (5) failure to preserve blinding; (6) vaccine dilution errors; (7) failure to list all staff on delegation logs; (8) principal investigator oversight; (9) reporting temperature excursions; (10) patient safety issues, such as not keeping epinephrine dose information in patient charts; (11) failure to secure and record staff training required by clinical research standards; (12) use of unqualified staff as vaccinators; (13) use of biohazard bags for needle disposal; and (14) failure to properly monitor patients post-injection.

After attempting to alert the FDA and her superiors of her discoveries, she was fired.

On September 25, 2020, the Relator “called the FDA’s hotline to report the clinical trial protocol violations and patient safety concerns she witnessed.” Id. at 76. Later that day, the Relator was terminated by Ventavia. Id. Ventavia’s explanation was that the Relator was “not a good fit.” Id. After her termination, the Relator anonymously spoke with Dr. Alfaro at Pfizer about her concerns regarding unblinding, principal investigator oversight, and participant safety at the trial. Id. She also informed Dr. Alfaro that she had contacted the FDA. Id. Shortly after her termination, the FDA contacted the Relator and spoke with her for several hours regarding the violations she witnessed while working for Ventavia. Id. at 77. Ventavia lifted its enrollment pause on the following business day. Id. The Relator “estimates that Ventavia had neither completed quality checking nor remedied its ongoing violations by the time it resumed enrollment.” Id. On November 18, 2020, Pfizer announced its clinical trial results. [Dkt. 118-1 at 290–94]. Data analysis from 41,135 trial participants showed that a two-dose regimen of the vaccine was 95% effective against COVID-19.

The ruling represents a significant obstacle in obtaining emails and other evidence in discovery.