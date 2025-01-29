Here are the all time numbers of pharma cash given to our senators.

Some make a lot more in a short amount of time than others. For example, in just 3 years Raphael Warnock has received over $1.7m in pharma cash, while Mitch McConnell has accured over $2m over 40 years. Source: OpenSecrets

We include the year first elected to office in this list for perspective.

The biggest recipients of all time recpients are no longer in the senate, but their impact on public policy has been profound.

TOP 7 All-time Senate Pharma Cash Recipients

Harris Kamala (D)

$11,341,349.00

Biden Joe (D)

$9,128,291.00

Obama Barack (D)

$6,041,678.00

Clinton Hillary (D-NY)

$4,622,654.00

Romney Mitt (R-UT)

$3,378,614.00

Hatch Orrin G (R-UT)

$2,878,132.00

Casey Bob (D-PA)

$2,063,304.00

2025 In-Office Senate Pharma Cash Recipients

McConnell Mitch (R-KY), Kentucky, 1984

$2,027,732.00

Sanders Bernie (I-VT), Vermont, 2006

$1,953,613.00

Warnock Raphael (D-GA), Georgia, 2021

$1,763,425.00

Murray Patty (D-WA), Washington, 1992

$1,616,081.00

Schumer Charles E (D-NY), New York, 1998

$1,557,928.00

Blackburn Marsha (R-TN), Tennessee, 2018

$1,380,138.00

Cassidy Bill (R-LA), Louisiana, 2014

$1,230,679.00

Warren Elizabeth (D-MA), Massachusetts, 2012

$1,224,145.00

Wyden Ron (D-OR), Oregon, 1996

$1,207,873.00

Cornyn John (R-TX), Texas, 2002

$1,133,363.00

Scott Tim (R-SC), South Carolina, 2013

$1,128,425.00

Ossoff Jon (D-GA), Georgia, 2021

$1,100,870.00

Kelly Mark (D-AZ), Arizona, 2020

$1,041,405.00

Grassley Chuck (R-IA), Iowa, 1980

$1,013,856.00

Crapo Mike (R-ID), Idaho, 1998

$938,784.00

Young Todd (R-IN), Indiana, 2016

$934,751.00

Tillis Thom (R-NC), North Carolina, 2014

$914,944.00

Barrasso John (R-WY), Wyoming, 2007

$908,952.00

Klobuchar Amy (D-MN), Minnesota, 2006

$848,967.00

Peters Gary (D-MI), Michigan, 2014

$812,919.00

Coons Chris (D-DE), Delaware, 2010

$764,073.00

Cruz Ted (R-TX), Texas, 2012

$730,335.00

Bennet Michael (D-CO), Colorado, 2009

$730,106.00

Graham Lindsey (R-SC), South Carolina, 2002

$725,856.00

Thune John (R-SD), South Dakota, 2004

$666,492.00

Markey Ed (D-MA), Massachusetts, 2013

$661,442.00

Warner Mark (D-VA), Virginia, 2008

$654,210.00

Gillibrand Kirsten (D-NY), New York, 2009

$651,271.00

Booker Cory (D-NJ), New Jersey, 2013

$647,125.00

Rosen Jacky (D-NV), Nevada, 2018

$628,450.00

Curtis John (R-UT), Utah, 2020

$616,347.00

Kaine Tim (D-VA), Virginia, 2012

$609,514.00

Collins Susan M (R-ME), Maine, 1996

$608,797.00

Baldwin Tammy (D-WI), Wisconsin, 2012

$575,914.00

Masto Catherine Cortez (D-NV), Nevada, 2016

$537,781.00

Heinrich Martin (D-NM), New Mexico, 2012

$501,518.00

Daines Steven (R-MT), Montana, 2014

$469,268.00

Hassan Maggie (D-NH), New Hampshire, 2016

$467,999.00

Mullin Markwayne (R-OK), Oklahoma, 2022

$440,498.00

Shaheen Jeanne (D-NH), New Hampshire, 2008

$428,696

Schiff Adam (D-CA), California, 2024

$426,743.00

Lee Mike (R-UT), Utah, 2010

$406,783.00

Fetterman John (D-PA), Pennsylvania, 2022

$400,382.00

Van Hollen Chris (D-MD), Maryland, 2016

$399,490.00

Ernst Joni (R-IA), Iowa, 2014

$383,524.00

Capito Shelley Moore (R-WV), West Virginia, 2014

$378,181.00

Lujan Ben Ray (D-NM), New Mexico, 2020

$375,652.00

Johnson Ron (R-WI), Wisconsin, 2010

$369,440.00

Duckworth Tammy (D-IL), Illinois, 2016

$368,659.00

Durbin Dick (D-IL), Illinois, 1996

$367,260.00

Blumenthal Richard (D-CT), Connecticut, 2010

$359,427.00

Murphy Christopher S (D-CT), Connecticut, 2012

$357,867.00

Whitehouse Sheldon (D-RI), Rhode Island, 2006

$351,361.00

Murkowski Lisa (R-AK), Alaska, 2002

$349,777.00

Cantwell Maria (D-WA), Washington, 2000

$338,134.00

Slotkin Elissa (D-MI), Michigan, 2024

$337,332.00

Kim Andy (D-NJ), New Jersey, 2024

$326,024.00

Hickenlooper John (D-CO), Colorado, 2020

$317,713.00

Gallego Ruben (D-AZ), Arizona, 2024

$316,393.00

Wicker Roger (R-MS), Mississippi, 2007

$299,388.00

Moran Jerry (R-KS), Kansas, 2010

$290,075.00

Paul Rand (R-KY), Kentucky, 2010

$269,653.00

Lankford James (R-OK), Oklahoma, 2014

$259,570.00

Kennedy John (R-LA), Louisiana, 2016

$238,916.00

Fischer Deb (R-NE), Nebraska, 2012

$238,014.00

Hoeven John (R-ND), North Dakota, 2010

$234,728.00

Banks Jim (R-IN), Indiana, 2024

$232,210.00

Smith Tina (D-MN), Minnesota, 2018

$226,444.00

Marshall Roger (R-KS), Kansas, 2020

$220,043.00

Hirono Mazie K (D-HI), Hawaii, 2012

$203,483.00

Hagerty Bill (R-TN), Tennessee, 2020

$198,524.00

Scott Rick (R-FL), Florida, 2018

$197,984.00

Boozman John (R-AR), Arkansas, 2010

$197,925.00

Padilla Alex (D-CA), California, 2021

$191,488.00

Cotton Tom (R-AR), Arkansas, 2014

$182,643.00

Welch Peter (D-VT), Vermont, 2023

$176,917.00

Reed Jack (D-RI), Rhode Island, 1996

$154,401.00

Budd Ted (R-NC), North Carolina, 2022

$143,135.00

Sullivan Dan (R-AK), Alaska, 2014

$134,989.00

Hawley Josh (R-MO), Missouri, 2018

$130,492.00

Merkley Jeff (D-OR), Oregon, 2008

$128,904.00

Rounds Mike (R-SD), South Dakota, 2014

$124,269.00

McCormick Dave (R-PA), Pennsylvania, 2024

$117,261.00

Cramer Kevin (R-ND), North Dakota, 2018

$107,997.00

King Angus (I-ME), Maine, 2012

$106,391.00

Britt Katie Boyd (R-AL), Alabama, 2022

$99,936.00

Alsobrooks Angela (D-MD), Maryland, 2024

$96,643.00

Schatz Brian (D-HI), Hawaii, 2012

$89,391.00

Moreno Bernie (R-OH), Ohio, 2024

$88,627.00

Sheehy Tim (R-MT), Montana, 2024

$88,254.00

Risch James E (R-ID), Idaho, 2008

$83,716.00

Schmitt Eric (R-MO), Missouri, 2022

$79,865.00

Hyde-Smith Cindy (R-MS), Mississippi, 2018

$49,045.00

Tuberville Tommy (R-AL), Alabama, 2020

$40,680.00

Lummis Cynthia (R-WY), Wyoming, 2020

$39,090.00

Ricketts Pete (R-NE), Nebraska, 2024

$34,797.00

Justice Jim (R-WV), West Virginia, 2024

$21,410.00

John Husted (R-OH), Ohio, 2024

Ashley Moody (R-FL), Florida, 2024

Please keep these numbers in mind as you watch the current RFK Jr. Senate Hearings.

Download the full list of senators and their pharma contributions here.

Money From Pharmaceuticals Health Products To Us Senators, 1990 2024 388KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please watch out our award-winning documentary “Epidemic of Fraud”. Learn how the people who helped bring fentanyl to the market tried to convince the American people that a drug similar to tonic water was deadly. Watch now.