Joe Biden started his term by halting all construction of the wall on the U.S. southern border. As he prepares to depart, Biden is still trying to stop the wall from being built by selling off needed stockpiled materials and completed sections that have been sitting idle during the Biden-Harris regime.

President-elect Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social: "Joe Biden keeps talking about a smooth transition and unified government, and yet he races to sell desperately needed border wall for pennies on the dollar. It will cost the U.S. a fortune, and time, to get the exact same wall to replace what has been sold, and the new wall will cost triple the price. It is CRAZY, and must be stopped."



The Daily Wire reported on Dec. 12 that it obtained videos from a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent which show unused sections of the wall being hauled away on the back of flatbed trucks from a section of the border just south of Tucson.

Share

Up to half a mile per day of unused border wall is being hauled away, the agent said.



“They are taking it from three stations: Nogales, Tucson, and Three Points,” the border patrol agent told The Daily Wire on condition of anonymity. “The goal is to move all of it off the border before Christmas.”

James Lalino noted in his report for The Daily Wire: "The government contractor, DP Trucking LLC, is transporting the pieces of the wall north on Interstate 19 to Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona, where it is being auctioned through GovPlanet, a surplus government equipment auction marketplace."



The auction website shows that sales occurred as recently as Dec. 4 for precisely the types of materials being pulled off the border.



GovPlanet has online auctions set for Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 for more of the border wall material, which is listed on the company’s website as “32.91’ X 7.91’ Steel Bollard Wall Sections w/Grout.”



The bidding for each section of wall panels is set to begin at only $5, according to the website.

Arizona Republican Rep. Eli Crane, whose congressional district borders the Pinal Airpark where the material is being sold, said the Biden-Harris administration is “purposefully hamstringing” Trump before he takes office.



“The Biden administration is well aware they shouldn’t have reversed the construction of the border wall. If it’s true, they’re purposefully hamstringing an incoming president, it wouldn’t be shocking,” Crane told The Daily Wire. “Why would they want to see President Trump succeed with policies they aggressively sabotaged?”



Trump has said he could re-start border wall construction via executive order on day one of his second term.

source: Free Press International