We knew RFK’s testimony this week would be impressive, what we didn’t know was just how remarkable the experience would be.

“Do you support this onesie?”

This week Bernie Sanders took center stage, comically calling out RFK Jr. in Senate testimony for the non-profit Children’s Health Defense (which RFK Jr. founded but he resigned from) for selling a baby onesie that says ‘Unvaxxed, Unafraid’.

The scene was hilarious for so many unintended reasons. By the end of whatever point Bernie was making, the audience was audibly laughing.

The result was we did a story on the donations all senators get from big pharma. But it gets so much better.

“They did not come from the executives”

The next day, RFK pointed out to Bernie his hypocrisy in taking funds and being the single largest recipient of pharma dollars in the senate. Bernie then states the donations were from workers, not executives.

So we went to the FEC website and did a story on the executives of just pfizer that donated to Bernie. That would be a great ending to the story, but Bernie just couldn’t let the burn go without one more mistruth.

“0 donations from pharma CEO’s”

So this morning we see this tweet from Bernie doing damage control from his disastrous week.

With 3.5m views he reached a large audience! Surely, Bernie’s PR team researched this before they posted it. Heck, they even edited it after posting so they knew they had to fix something at least once.

So you know what we did.

We went to the FEC website and searched individual campaign donations for the title ‘CEO’ in the job description and came back with a result of thousands. But we wanted to narrow it down and put the word ‘pharma’ in the title of the company.

Guess what.

Not only did he get a donation from a pharma AND Wall Street CEO, he got it from one actually convicted of crimes!



In 2016 Bernie Sanders received $2700 from notorious hedge fund and pharma CEO Martin Shkreli.

Here’s a grok summary of Martin’s career as a pharma and Wall Street CEO who donated to Bernie.

Martin Shkreli, CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals

Martin Shkreli, born on March 17, 1983, in Brooklyn, New York, is an American businessman and former hedge fund manager known for his controversial actions in the pharmaceutical industry. He co-founded hedge funds such as Elea Capital, MSMB Capital Management, and MSMB Healthcare, and was the CEO of Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals. He gained notoriety in 2015 when Turing Pharmaceuticals acquired the rights to Daraprim, an antiparasitic drug, and raised its price from $13.50 to $750 per pill, leading to widespread public and political backlash. In 2017, Shkreli was convicted of two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy related to his management of hedge funds and Retrophin. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, fined, and banned for life from participating in the pharmaceutical industry. Post-release in 2022, he attempted to re-enter the business world with ventures like Druglike, a software platform, and was involved with cryptocurrency projects. His actions and public persona have made him a highly polarizing figure in both the business and public domains.

So yet again, even when moving the goalposts, Bernie has embarrassed himself and proven why we need someone like RFK JR in charge of HHS to help restore America’s health and confidence in healthcare.

I’m not sure we can restore confidence in the Senate.

