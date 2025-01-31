“They did not come from the executives”. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Jan 30, 2025

It was another passionate and sometimes comical day of testimony at the United States Senate in a week that may live in history. On one hand, you had Sen. Ron Johnson’s impassionated plea for bipartisanship effort to help heal our country and improve the health of the nation.

On the other hand, Sen. Bernie Sanders was exposed for his significant donations from people in the healthcare industry which resulted in his loud objections to RFK Jr’s reference to what we reported on yesterday.

"They did not come from the executives," Bernie says.

We wanted to check that statement out.

Anyone can look at the FEC data on Bernie's donors, and you can even narrow down search results by employer. The American Heritage Dictionary define “EXECUTIVE” as “A person or group having administrative or managerial authority in an organization.”



With a little sleuthing on LinkedIn, you can identify executives pretty quickly.

We’re not going to doxx Bernie’s Pfizer donors, but we are going to reveal their occupations to see how many lowly pharma “workers”, grinding away in poorly ventilated vaccine mines were on the list.

From Pfizer, some of Bernie's donors’ occupations are or were:

Vice President and Global Medical Lead, Breast Cancer at Pfizer

Medical Director, Pfizer/ Adjunct Associate Professor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Director-Senior Asset Lead (now works for Gates Foundation)

Regulatory Affairs Specialist -Associate Research Fellow, Head of the Parallel Protein Production Group, and Group Leader G2S

Precision Medicine Lead, Clinical Innovation

Management at Pfizer -Senior Oncology Account Specialist

"Executive"at Pfizer

Imagine what you would find if you searched for any of the hundreds of other pharmaceutical companies in the United States.

The Senate committee is expected to vote on RFK' Jr’s nomination on Feb. 4, 2025.

