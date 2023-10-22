BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Flower-Smith's avatar
Deb Flower-Smith
May 28, 2024

Criminals in power

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
May 28, 2024

Trust The "Science"...That Just Retracted 11,000 "Peer Reviewed" Papers https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trust-sciencethat-just-retracted-11000-peer-reviewed-papers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture