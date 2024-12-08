Anthem Blue Cross has been in the news for putting time limits on anesthesia. After a public assassination of a Healthcare CEO this week and negative press, Anthem backtracked on their ridiculous policy.

A while back one of our vaccine injured gave us an ivermectin rejection letter from Anthem Blue Cross in California. According to this document, Anthem only covers the medication for 9 pills at 3mg each. This is not enough to treat covid.

Ivermectin is given away in Africa, but in the US prices have skyrocketed.

Anthem Ivermectin Coverage Policy

According to the BRAVE AI search results, Anthem Blue Cross has implemented a prior authorization requirement for ivermectin coverage under their prescription benefit, effective November 16, 2021. This decision was made to ensure the safety and wellness of their members and appropriate utilization for FDA-approved indications.

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has been used as an alternative treatment for COVID-19, but federal agencies have warned against its use for preventing and treating the virus due to safety concerns and potential side effects. The FDA has not approved or given emergency use authorization for ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment.

As a result, Anthem Blue Cross will require prior authorization approval for ivermectin coverage, ensuring that members receive the drug only for FDA-approved indications and under proper medical supervision.

Ivermectin is used by some for ‘long covid’ or ‘vaccine injuries’.

Chris Cuomo famously announced that he takes Ivermectin after criticizing those who took it while he was at CNN. In this clip featuring Cuomo and @ComicDaveSmith, Cuomo was hilariously called out for his previous statements.

Cuomo also took a version of hydroxychloroquine (quinine / cinchona) when he got COVID in 2020, despite attacking Donald Trump for promoting the ancient class of medications.

United Health Covered Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions

Interestingly, according to Brave AI, United Healthcare didn’t have a prior authorization policy against prescriptions of Ivermectin and HCQ like Anthem did.

UnitedHealth’s coverage of hydroxychloroquine includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage for inpatient and outpatient treatment, respectively, as well as coverage under Medicare prescription drug plans and likely UnitedHealthcare plans for approved uses.” Based on the provided search results, here is a summary of United Healthcare’s coverage of ivermectin: Study on insurer coverage: A study published in JAMA found that UnitedHealthcare and other private insurance plans paid a significant portion of the cost of ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19 treatment, despite the lack of evidence supporting its effectiveness. The study estimated that UnitedHealthcare paid around $36 to $39 per prescription, with patients covering the remaining cost. - BraveAI

I wonder if this policy will change with a new CEO.