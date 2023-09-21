Another, older video has surfaced of an H-E-B pharmacist blocking ivermectin prescriptions in Katy, Texas. This one is a doozie. This video is interesting in that the pharmacist recorded in conversation seems to make up symptoms that are not indicated for ivermectin in order to scare the patient.

This alarming video shines a light on how medical industry professionals can be conned into falling for the 'bandwagon' effect. According to Wikipedia:

The bandwagon effect is the tendency for people to adopt certain behaviors,

styles, or attitudes simply because others are doing so Wikipedia

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfY8Fz1UzoU

Doctors: Record these rejection phone calls

If you are a doctor whose basic medications are being denied by ignorant, inexperienced pharmacists, we encourage you to please record these interactions and send us the information. This behavior must end and the fastest way to do that is to expose these pharmacists for their behavior.

The FDA made this mess

In August 2021 the FDA and Texas Dept of State Health Services posted a series of tweets that caused much confusion in the medical world. Pharmacists were confused and only experienced ones who understood the drug were comfortable prescribing it because it is extremely safe and has anti-viral indications. The confusion created by these public agencies 'quips' resulted in a lawsuit by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden against the FDA which is currently going forward.

We've already covered the embarrassing smackdown the FDA recently received regarding the slander of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID. It was not the FDA's place to meddle in the affairs of doctor/patient relationship and the Fifth Circuit of Appeals pointed that out.

We have reached out to H-E-B for comment and the company has not responded.

We wanted to check with a medical authority (whatever that means these days) and these are the side effects of Ivermectin for Humans according to the Mayo Clinic.

That being said, here are the official side effects that you can share with the pharmacists at H-E-B.

More common

Difficulty in moving muscle pain or stiffness pain in the joints swollen, painful, or tender lymph glands in the armpit

Less common

Black, tarry stools bloating or swelling of the face, arms, hands, lower legs, or feet chest pain chills cold sweats cough dizziness or lightheadedness dizziness, faintness, or lightheadedness when getting up from lying or sitting position eye or eyelid irritation, pain, redness, or swelling fast, pounding, or irregular heartbeat or pulse feeling of constant movement of self or surroundings fever painful or difficult urination rapid weight gain sensation of spinning shakiness in the legs, arms, hands, or feet sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth swollen glands tingling of the hands or feet trembling or shaking of the hands or feet trouble breathing unusual bleeding or bruising unusual sleepiness unusual tiredness or weakness unusual weight gain or loss

Rare

Agitation back pain bloody eye blurred vision change in consciousness confusion decreased awareness or responsiveness difficulty in standing or walking hallucinations headache irritability loss of bladder control loss of bowel control loss of consciousness mood or mental changes redness of the eye seizures stiff neck unusual dullness or feeling of sluggishness vomiting

Incidence not known

Blistering, peeling, or loosening of the skin burning, dry, or itching eyes change in consciousness confusion about identity, place, and time dark urine diarrhea discharge, excessive tearing light-colored stools loss of consciousness red skin lesion often with a purple center sensitivity of the eye to light swelling of the eyelids tearing upper right abdominal or stomach pain yellow eyes and skin

Get emergency help immediately if any of the following symptoms of overdose occur:

Symptoms of overdose

Confusion about identity, place, and time decreased awareness or responsiveness severe sleepiness

Some side effects may occur that usually do not need medical attention. These side effects may go away during treatment as your body adjusts to the medicine. Also, your health care professional may be able to tell you about ways to prevent or reduce some of these side effects. Check with your health care professional if any of the following side effects continue or are bothersome or if you have any questions about them:

Less common

Constipation lack or loss of strength loss of appetite stomach pain swelling or puffiness of the face

Pharmacists should hold 'governing bodies' accountable

Apparently defecating the lining of the intestines is a real thing, but not for ivermectin. Additionally, the damage to a person's eyes from ivermectin would only occur if he or she had an infestation of parasites causing river blindness. Pharmacists and their organizations should demand answers from the Texas Dept of Health as well as the FDA so that their members are not tricked again.

