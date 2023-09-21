Caught on Tape: ANOTHER H-E-B Pharmacist blocks ivermectin
Another video has surfaced of an H-E-B pharmacist blocking legally prescribed ivermectin prescriptions to a patient in Katy, Texas.
Another, older video has surfaced of an H-E-B pharmacist blocking ivermectin prescriptions in Katy, Texas. This one is a doozie. This video is interesting in that the pharmacist recorded in conversation seems to make up symptoms that are not indicated for ivermectin in order to scare the patient.
This alarming video shines a light on how medical industry professionals can be conned into falling for the 'bandwagon' effect. According to Wikipedia:
Doctors: Record these rejection phone calls
If you are a doctor whose basic medications are being denied by ignorant, inexperienced pharmacists, we encourage you to please record these interactions and send us the information. This behavior must end and the fastest way to do that is to expose these pharmacists for their behavior.
The FDA made this mess
In August 2021 the FDA and Texas Dept of State Health Services posted a series of tweets that caused much confusion in the medical world. Pharmacists were confused and only experienced ones who understood the drug were comfortable prescribing it because it is extremely safe and has anti-viral indications. The confusion created by these public agencies 'quips' resulted in a lawsuit by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden against the FDA which is currently going forward.
We've already covered the embarrassing smackdown the FDA recently received regarding the slander of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID. It was not the FDA's place to meddle in the affairs of doctor/patient relationship and the Fifth Circuit of Appeals pointed that out.
We have reached out to H-E-B for comment and the company has not responded.
Mayo Clinic Ivermectin Oral Route Side Effects
We wanted to check with a medical authority (whatever that means these days) and these are the side effects of Ivermectin for Humans according to the Mayo Clinic.
That being said, here are the official side effects that you can share with the pharmacists at H-E-B.
More common
Difficulty in moving
muscle pain or stiffness
pain in the joints
swollen, painful, or tender lymph glands in the armpit
Less common
Black, tarry stools
bloating or swelling of the face, arms, hands, lower legs, or feet
chest pain
chills
cold sweats
cough
dizziness or lightheadedness
dizziness, faintness, or lightheadedness when getting up from lying or sitting position
eye or eyelid irritation, pain, redness, or swelling
fast, pounding, or irregular heartbeat or pulse
feeling of constant movement of self or surroundings
fever
painful or difficult urination
rapid weight gain
sensation of spinning
shakiness in the legs, arms, hands, or feet
sore throat
sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth
swollen glands
tingling of the hands or feet
trembling or shaking of the hands or feet
trouble breathing
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual sleepiness
unusual tiredness or weakness
unusual weight gain or loss
Rare
Agitation
back pain
bloody eye
blurred vision
change in consciousness
confusion
decreased awareness or responsiveness
difficulty in standing or walking
hallucinations
headache
irritability
loss of bladder control
loss of bowel control
loss of consciousness
mood or mental changes
redness of the eye
seizures
stiff neck
unusual dullness or feeling of sluggishness
vomiting
Incidence not known
Blistering, peeling, or loosening of the skin
burning, dry, or itching eyes
change in consciousness
confusion about identity, place, and time
dark urine
diarrhea
discharge, excessive tearing
light-colored stools
loss of consciousness
red skin lesion often with a purple center
sensitivity of the eye to light
swelling of the eyelids
tearing
upper right abdominal or stomach pain
yellow eyes and skin
Get emergency help immediately if any of the following symptoms of overdose occur:
Symptoms of overdose
Confusion about identity, place, and time
decreased awareness or responsiveness
severe sleepiness
Some side effects may occur that usually do not need medical attention. These side effects may go away during treatment as your body adjusts to the medicine. Also, your health care professional may be able to tell you about ways to prevent or reduce some of these side effects. Check with your health care professional if any of the following side effects continue or are bothersome or if you have any questions about them:
Less common
Constipation
lack or loss of strength
loss of appetite
stomach pain
swelling or puffiness of the face
Pharmacists should hold 'governing bodies' accountable
Apparently defecating the lining of the intestines is a real thing, but not for ivermectin. Additionally, the damage to a person's eyes from ivermectin would only occur if he or she had an infestation of parasites causing river blindness. Pharmacists and their organizations should demand answers from the Texas Dept of Health as well as the FDA so that their members are not tricked again.
