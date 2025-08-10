AI Generated image of President Trump on a Hemp Farm

President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a significant shift in federal drug policy: reclassifying marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. This move would acknowledge marijuana's lower potential for abuse compared to substances like heroin, potentially easing restrictions on research, taxation, and medical use while stopping short of full legalization. Cannabis companies have lobbied Trump for this change, highlighting tax breaks and reduced federal barriers. As discussions unfold, it's worth examining marijuana's complex history in the United States—from its ancient medicinal roots to wartime utility and discriminatory prohibition—alongside the economic upsides of legalization and the need for safeguards against societal risks.

A Long History of Medicinal Benefits

Marijuana's use as medicine dates back millennia, far predating modern debates. As early as 2800 BC, Chinese Emperor Shen Nung documented cannabis in his pharmacopoeia for treating ailments like rheumatism, gout, malaria, and absent-mindedness.

Chinese Emperor Shen Nung, Li Ung Bing, Outline of Chinese History, Shanghai 1914

In ancient India, it was mixed into drinks to alleviate pain, fever, and dysentery, while Egyptians used it for glaucoma and inflammation around 1500 BC. By the 19th century, cannabis had entered Western medicine; it was listed in the United States Pharmacopeia from 1850 to 1942, prescribed for labor pains, nausea, and rheumatism. Queen Victoria famously used it for menstrual cramps, underscoring its acceptance among European royalty. These historical applications highlight marijuana's therapeutic potential, which modern studies have expanded to include managing chronic pain, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis symptoms.

Furthermore, there is ample documentation that America’s founding fathers like Thomas Jefferson considered hemp to be crucial to the budding American economy, extolling it’s benefits far and wide. Jefferson viewed hemp as essential for domestic manufacturing, writing in 1790: "For this purpose [to avoid spending farm income at the stores] it is vastly desireable to be getting under way with our domestic cultivation and manufacture of hemp, flax, cotton and wool for the negroes."

Hemp's Crucial Role in World War II

Beyond medicine, hemp—a variety of cannabis—played a pivotal role in America's wartime efforts during World War II. With imports of Manila hemp (used for ropes) cut off by Japanese occupation of the Philippines, the U.S. government launched the "Hemp for Victory" campaign in 1942, producing a propaganda film urging farmers to grow hemp for military needs. Hemp fibers were essential for parachutes, ship rigging, uniforms, and even paper, providing a durable, quick-growing alternative. The USDA subsidized cultivation, leading to a surge in production across states like Kentucky and Missouri.

This era demonstrated hemp's strategic importance, symbolizing self-sufficiency and resilience—values that could inform today's push for industrial hemp expansion amid reclassification talks.

The Dark Roots of Marijuana Prohibition

Despite its utility, marijuana's criminalization in the U.S. has unpleasant origins. In the early 20th century, as Mexican immigrants fled revolution and brought cannabis (then called "marihuana") north, anti-immigrant sentiments fueled prohibition. Harry Anslinger, head of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, spearheaded the 1937 Marihuana Tax Act with propaganda linking the drug to "degenerate" minorities, claiming it made Black and Mexican men violent and prone to "reefer madness." Rhetoric portrayed marijuana as a threat to white society, with headlines warning of "Mexicans" and "Negroes" driven insane by the plant. This discriminatory foundation led to disproportionate enforcement against communities of color, a legacy that persists in arrest disparities today. Anslinger's inflammatory quotes exemplify this era's bigotry and sensationalism. For instance, he claimed, "Reefer makes darkies think they're as good as white men," directly tying marijuana to fears of social upheaval.

"Reefer makes darkies think they're as good as white men,"

-Harry Anslinger, Head of Federal Bureau of Narcotics

In another notorious statement, he asserted, "There are 100,000 total marijuana smokers in the US, and most are Negroes, Hispanics, Filipinos and entertainers. Their Satanic music, jazz and swing, result from marijuana usage. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes, entertainers and any others," radicalizing moral panic over interracial relations and cultural influences.

"There are 100,000 total marijuana smokers in the US, and most are Negroes, Hispanics, Filipinos and entertainers. Their Satanic music, jazz and swing, result from marijuana usage. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes, entertainers and any others,"

-Harry Anslinger, Head of Federal Bureau of Narcotics

He further declared, "The primary reason to outlaw marijuana is its effect on the degenerate races," underscoring the explicitly discriminatory intent behind prohibition.

"The primary reason to outlaw marijuana is its effect on the degenerate races,"

-Harry Anslinger, Head of Federal Bureau of Narcotics

Harry Anslinger, 1930

On the "reefer madness" front, Anslinger warned, "Marijuana is the most violence-causing drug in the history of mankind," and "You smoke a joint and you're likely to kill your brother," painting marijuana as a catalyst for extreme violence and insanity. These quotes fueled public hysteria and justified harsh laws.

The consequences of this prohibition have been devastating, wreaking havoc on families and individuals through overzealous prosecutions for simple possession. From 2010 to 2019, the U.S. averaged over 692,000 cannabis arrests annually, with many leading to prison time—about 70% of simple possession offenders received an average five-month sentence. These arrests disproportionately affect Black individuals, who are nearly four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana offenses despite similar usage rates across races. A marijuana conviction creates lasting barriers, making it difficult to secure employment, housing, or government assistance, often leading to cycles of poverty, family separation, and lost opportunities. Families suffer immensely: children may enter foster care if parents are incarcerated, and the stigma of a criminal record can fracture relationships and community ties, destroying lives based on outdated misinformation.

This pattern of misinformation ruining lives extends beyond marijuana to other plant-based, homeopathic medications, where historical efficacy is undermined by modern interests. A stark example is the vilification of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a drug derived from quinine extracted from the cinchona tree bark—a plant long used by indigenous South American communities for treating fevers and malaria. HCQ, a synthetic analog developed in the 1950s, has been safely prescribed for decades against autoimmune diseases and malaria. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it faced intense suppression amid claims of ineffectiveness and danger, despite early studies suggesting potential benefits.

My 2024 feature-length directorial debut documentary, "Epidemic of Fraud," revealed this was part of a broader effort by pharmaceutical companies, media, and regulatory bodies to discredit cheap, off-patent drugs like HCQ to favor more profitable treatments such as remdesivir and vaccines. The film highlights how the FDA and others amplified risks while downplaying evidence, echoing the "reefer madness" tactics used against marijuana. This meddling not only delayed potential treatments but also eroded public trust in plant-derived remedies, illustrating how profit-driven agendas can overshadow historical safety and efficacy.

Watch Epidemic of Fraud Now

Furthermore, the overhyped misinformation surrounding marijuana has had unintended consequences, potentially encouraging the use of far more dangerous substances like opioids and stimulants such as cocaine. Programs like D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), which exaggerated marijuana's dangers—claiming it had no medical value, caused insanity, and weakened the immune system—eroded credibility when youth discovered these claims were false. As teens observed peers using marijuana without the predicted catastrophic effects, they began to distrust all drug education, dismissing warnings about truly harmful drugs. Expert Michael Slater noted, "Once kids get a year or two older and find out that’s not happening, they tend to belittle any education effort," leading to a broader skepticism that could extend to opioids or cocaine.

"Once kids get a year or two older and find out that’s not happening, they tend to belittle any education effort,"

Professor Michael Slater

This loss of trust in "trusted sources" has been linked to increased experimentation, as some studies suggest anti-drug messages can normalize or spark curiosity about substances, potentially contributing to the opioid crisis. Compounding this, the "Iron Law of Prohibition"—where enforcement pressures favor more potent, compact drugs—has shifted markets from marijuana to heroin, cocaine, and now fentanyl, as prohibition makes milder substances riskier to traffic. Fearmongering, as seen in the crack cocaine era, further alienated communities, fostering despair and rebellion that may drive harder drug use. Reclassification could begin rectifying these injustices by reducing federal penalties and opening doors to equity-focused reforms.

Financial Windfalls: Lessons for States Like Georgia

Legalization has proven a boon for state economies, generating billions in tax revenue for public services. In states with recreational markets, excise taxes and sales have funded education, infrastructure, and health programs. For Georgia, where recreational marijuana remains illegal as of 2025 but medical low-THC oil has expanded, a full shift could mirror successes elsewhere. A recent poll shows majority support for legalization in the state, and economic studies suggest it could boost tax revenue while creating jobs in agriculture and retail. Georgia's Senate passed bills in 2025 to strengthen medical potency limits, hinting at momentum. Potential benefits include millions in annual revenue from a regulated market, reducing black-market activity and funding opioid crisis responses or schools—echoing how Colorado has amassed over $2 billion since 2014.

Safeguards Needed: Preventing Drugged Driving and Curbing Storefront Visibility

While benefits abound, legalization demands robust protections. Drugged driving poses a major risk, as marijuana impairs reaction times, judgment, and coordination. Post-legalization, some states have seen rises in cannabis-related crashes, prompting calls for stricter laws like zero-tolerance for THC in drivers or enhanced roadside testing. Education campaigns, similar to anti-drunk driving efforts, and investment in impairment detection tools are essential to prevent fatalities. Equally critical is limiting storefront visibility to shield minors and maintain community standards. Regulations often mandate opaque windows, no external displays, and distance buffers from schools or parks. In places like Ontario, rules once required hidden interiors to avoid enticing youth, though some have relaxed. Without such measures, unchecked proliferation can normalize access and strain neighborhoods.

Oklahoma's Cautionary Tale: The Perils of Unrestricted Growth

Oklahoma exemplifies what happens when regulations lag behind market enthusiasm. Since medical marijuana legalization in 2018, the state has seen an explosion of dispensaries—over 2,000 by 2023—leading to massive oversupply and business failures. “Everyone feels like it’s too many” stated Broken Arrow, Oklahoma resident Allen Martin.

With lax visibility rules and minimal barriers to entry, stores popped up everywhere, fueling a black market tied to cartels and prompting tougher enforcement in 2024.

Overselling violations fined 161 operators, and the industry lost 40% of licensed businesses in a year due to saturation. This glut has driven prices down, encouraged illegal grows, and raised public safety concerns, including a 188% increase in adult use since legalization. Oklahoma's experience underscores the need for caps on licenses, zoning restrictions, and visibility limits to prevent economic chaos and social harms.

Go Forward with Prudence

Trump's contemplation of marijuana reclassification marks a potential turning point could allow him to do something that Obama and Biden were unable or ultimately unwilling to do, aligning federal policy with historical evidence of its benefits and addressing prohibition's tarnished legacy. For states like Georgia, it could unlock financial gains, but only if paired with measures to curb drugged driving and storefront overexposure. Learning from Oklahoma's pitfalls, a balanced approach—emphasizing regulation, equity, and safety—could transform marijuana from a divisive issue into a regulated asset for society. As policy evolves, the focus must remain on evidence-based reforms that honor the past while protecting the future.

Blessed are the peacemakers. If Donald Trump can prudently end America’s war on plants like marijuana, America may well be better for it.

Trump's Reclassification and Policy Shift

Trump reportedly considers reclassifying marijuana as less ... - Published: August 9, 2025 - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/aug/09/trump-marijuana-reclassification Trump Weighs Reclassifying Marijuana as Less Dangerous Drug - Published: August 9, 2025 - https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trump-marijuana-federal-drug-classification-01a73b8c?gaa_at=eafs&gaa_n=ASWzDAhIZa3NcUCMvI8GD8rKEAIabrdG90zdhE-0mu_xJfZlk_r0tCtYeQ_q&gaa_ts=6897d507&gaa_sig=QjzMV9PDicBa0nGRjqcXXuCOajIw5Ub0SLcja4Lma4K5lQqpZvpyn4ACxmQxiUeg7kIBaNoO1GEh-xycNu3hSA%253D%253D Trump weighs reclassifying marijuana as less dangerous drug, WSJ ... - Published: August 9, 2025 - https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/trump-weighs-reclassifying-marijuana-less-dangerous-drug-wsj-reports-2025-08-09/ Is Trump Reclassifying Marijuana? Here's What We Know - Times Now - Published: August 9, 2025 - https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/is-trump-reclassifying-marijuana-heres-what-we-know-article-152437599 Trump reportedly considering reclassifying marijuana to less ... - Published: August 9, 2025 - https://seekingalpha.com/news/4482919-trump-reportedly-considering-reclassifying-marijuana-to-less-dangerous-status Trump considers easing marijuana regulations amid lobbying efforts - Published: August 9, 2025 - https://biz.chosun.com/en/en-international/2025/08/09/CJAYD2NEOFDYHEZCA764GY5RSA/ Trump Privately Committed To Reschedule Marijuana 'Multiple ... - Published: August 1, 2025 - https://www.marijuanamoment.net/trump-privately-committed-to-reschedule-marijuana-multiple-times-since-taking-office-ceo-says/ Trump planning to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug - Published: August 9, 2025 - https://www.wionews.com/world/trump-planning-to-reclassify-marijuana-as-less-dangerous-drug-on-donor-firms-demand-report-1754749698482

Medicinal Benefits in History

History of medical cannabis - Wikipedia - No date available - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_medical_cannabis History of cannabis - Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics - No date available - https://www.sydney.edu.au/lambert/medicinal-cannabis/history-of-cannabis.html The History of Cannabis Museum | 202.751.0846 - No date available - https://thcmuseum.org/the-history/ History of cannabis and the endocannabinoid system - PMC - No date available - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7605027/ Historical Significance of Cannabis Across Ancient Civilizations - Published: August 26, 2024 - https://silverstemcannabis.com/news-articles/historical-significance-of-cannabis-across-ancient-civilizations History | Pcanna - No date available - https://www.pcanna.org/historyofmmj A Brief History of Medicinal Cannabis - Growlink Smart Blog - Published: February 17, 2021 - https://blog.growlink.com/a-brief-history-of-medicinal-cannabis The History of Medicinal Cannabis: From Ancient Times to Today - Published: December 10, 2021 - https://www.nadarrahealth.com/articles/history-medicinal-cannabis From Ancient Roots to Modern Times: The Rich History and Natural ... - Published: May 23, 2024 - https://www.starbuds.us/single-post/from-ancient-roots-to-modern-times-the-rich-history-and-natural-habitat-of-cannabis

Hemp in WWII

Hemp for Victory - Wikipedia - No date available - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hemp_for_Victory Hemp for Victory - No date available - https://hashmuseum.com/en/collection/growing-hemp/hemp-for-victory/ Hemp For Victory - USDA Full Official 1942 - YouTube - Published: December 14, 2015 -

Hemp for Victory - No date available - https://www.globalhemp.com/blog/hemp-for-victory/ Hemp For Victory - Cannabis Museum Amsterdam - No date available - https://cannabismuseum-amsterdam.com/hemp-for-victory/

Origins of Prohibition

The Mysterious History Of 'Marijuana' : Code Switch - NPR - Published: July 22, 2013 - https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2013/07/14/201981025/the-mysterious-history-of-marijuana Redressing America's Racist Cannabis Laws - Legal Defense Fund - Published: August 4, 2022 - https://www.naacpldf.org/cannabis-laws-racism/ Racism and Its Effect on Cannabis Research - PMC - Published: March 1, 2020 - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7173675/ Cannabis and Racial Justice - Marijuana Policy Project - No date available - https://www.mpp.org/issues/criminal-justice/cannabis-and-racial-justice/ The Unconstitutional Racial Animus Behind Federal Marijuana ... - No date available - https://lawreview.uchicago.edu/online-archive/unconstitutional-racial-animus-behind-federal-marijuana-criminalization The Drug War's Dark Origins - OtherWords - Published: May 3, 2023 - https://otherwords.org/the-drug-wars-dark-origins/ [PDF] THE COMPLICATED LEGACY OF HARRY ANSLINGER - CASE - No date available - https://www.case.org/system/files/media/file/Penn%2520Stater%2520Harry%2520Anslinger.pdf Marijuana vs Cannabis : r/linguistics - Reddit - Published: May 25, 2022 - https://www.reddit.com/r/linguistics/comments/uxry8e/marijuana_vs_cannabis/ How Racism Contributed to Marijuana Prohibition in the US - Published: March 31, 2021 - https://www.businessinsider.com/racist-origins-marijuana-prohibition-legalization-2018-2

Anslinger Quotes and Reefer Madness

15 most ridiculous quotes about 'marihuana' by Harry J. Anslinger - Published: November 18, 2022 - https://www.cannaconnection.com/blog/7217-harry-j-anslinger-15-ridiculous-quotes-about-marihuana Harry Anslinger: The Racist Father of the War on Drugs - Published: April 20, 2021 - https://www.thebluntness.com/posts/harry-anslinger-quotes TOP 16 QUOTES BY HARRY J. ANSLINGER - A-Z Quotes - No date available - https://www.azquotes.com/author/23159-Harry_J_Anslinger Racism and Its Effect on Cannabis Research - PMC - Published: March 1, 2020 - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7173675/ [PDF] THE COMPLICATED LEGACY OF HARRY ANSLINGER - CASE - No date available - https://www.case.org/system/files/media/file/Penn%2520Stater%2520Harry%2520Anslinger.pdf Harry J. Anslinger - Wikipedia - No date available - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_J._Anslinger The Racist Origins of America's Reefer Madness - Esquire - Published: October 8, 2022 - https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a41561335/biden-marijuana-reefer-madness/ A History of Weed, Part II: Anslinger, Nixon, and the War on Drugs - Published: February 13, 2022 - https://glasshousefarms.org/a-history-of-weed-part-ii/ Marijuana Prohibition Was Racist From The Start. Not Much Has ... - Published: January 14, 2014 - https://www.huffpost.com/entry/marijuana-prohibition-racist_n_4590190 Profiles In Prohibitionism: Harry Anslinger- The Godfather of Reefer ... - Published: April 14, 2021 - https://marijuanaweeklynews.com/profiles-in-prohibitionism-harry-anslinger-the-godfather-of-reefer-madness/ 15 most ridiculous quotes about 'marihuana' by Harry J. Anslinger - CannaConnection - No date available - https://www.cannaconnection.com/blog/7217-harry-j-anslinger-15-ridiculous-quotes-about-marihuana

Damage from Prosecutions

Cannabis Decriminalization and Racial Disparity in Arrests for ... - No date available - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9170008/ Weighing the Impact of Simple Possession of Marijuana - Published: January 10, 2023 - https://www.ussc.gov/research/research-reports/weighing-impact-simple-possession-marijuana Racially Targeted Arrests in the Era of Marijuana Reform | ACLU - Published: April 17, 2020 - https://www.aclu.org/news/criminal-law-reform/a-tale-of-two-countries-racially-targeted-arrests-in-the-era-of-marijuana-reform Association of Racial Disparity of Cannabis Possession Arrests With ... - Published: October 29, 2021 - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2785582 How Cannabis Policy Influences Social and Health Equity - NCBI - No date available - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/books/NBK609489/ Cannabis and Racial Justice - Marijuana Policy Project - No date available - https://www.mpp.org/issues/criminal-justice/cannabis-and-racial-justice/ Two Roads to Reform: Marijuana Policy Changes, Arrest Trends ... - Published: April 23, 2025 - https://jpia.princeton.edu/news/two-roads-reform-marijuana-policy-changes-arrest-trends-and-racial-disparities-chicago-and The effects of recreational marijuana laws on drug use and crime - No date available - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0047272724000112 Four-in-ten U.S. drug arrests in 2018 were for marijuana offenses - Published: January 22, 2020 - https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2020/01/22/four-in-ten-u-s-drug-arrests-in-2018-were-for-marijuana-offenses-mostly-possession/ How marijuana legalization would benefit the criminal justice system - Published: January 13, 2020 - https://www.boisestate.edu/bluereview/how-marijuana-legalization-would-benefit-the-criminal-justice-system/

Misinformation Leading to Opioid and Stimulant Use

[PDF] TRUTH OR DARE? RETHINKING SCHOOL DRUG EDUCATION IN ... - Published: November 7, 2024 - https://www.bu.edu/bulawreview/files/2024/11/HUNT-STONE.pdf Prevalent Misconceptions About Opioid Use Disorders in the United ... - Published: July 18, 2019 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30452633/ Marijuana Prohibition Was a Farce from the Beginning | Cato Institute - Published: October 13, 2022 - https://www.cato.org/commentary/marijuana-prohibition-was-farce-beginning DARE to Challenge: Why Drug Education Programs Fail - Published: December 12, 2023 - https://morethanrehab.com/2023/12/12/dare-to-challenge-why-drug-education-programs-fail/ Prevalent Misconceptions About Opioid Use Disorders in the United ... - No date available - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6637277/

Financial Benefits in Georgia

AJC poll: Marijuana legalization gains majority support in Georgia - Published: May 3, 2025 - https://www.ajc.com/politics/ajc-poll-marijuana-legalization-gains-majority-support-in-georgia/GKGSX2SX6JF5FC6XTJGJXOMOJ4/ AJC poll: Marijuana legalization gains majority support in Georgia - Published: May 3, 2025 - https://www.reddit.com/r/Georgia/comments/1ke6dlg/ajc_poll_marijuana_legalization_gains_majority/ Financial Impact of Legalizing and Regulating Cannabis for Adult Use - No date available - https://www.mpp.org/issues/legalization/financial-information-on-states-with-adult-use-legalization/ [PDF] Marijuana Legalization and Taxes: Federal Revenue Impact - No date available - https://files.taxfoundation.org/legacy/docs/TaxFoundation_FF509.pdf It's Time to Reform Marijuana Laws in Georgia - Published: June 30, 2025 - https://www.georgiatrend.com/2025/06/30/its-time-to-reform-marijuana-laws-in-georgia/ Recreational Marijuana Taxes by State, 2025 - Tax Foundation - Published: April 1, 2025 - https://taxfoundation.org/data/all/state/recreational-marijuana-taxes/ [PDF] Economic Benefits and Social Costs of Legalizing Recreational ... - No date available - https://www.kansascityfed.org/documents/9825/rwp23-10browncohenfelix.pdf Marijuana Tax Revenue by State | The Motley Fool - No date available - https://www.fool.com/research/marijuana-tax-revenue-by-state/ Decade after Georgia lawmakers legalized low-THC medical ... - Published: March 3, 2025 - https://georgiarecorder.com/2025/03/03/decade-after-georgia-lawmakers-legalized-low-thc-medical-cannabis-legislature-weighs-broader-access/ Map Reveals How Much Money Each State Has Made From Legal ... - Published: April 22, 2025 - https://www.newsweek.com/legal-marijuana-money-made-each-state-2062546

Safeguards: Drugged Driving and Storefront Visibility

Effects of Cannabis Legalization on Road Safety: A Literature Review - Published: March 6, 2023 - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10001957/ Impaired driving and legalization of recreational cannabis - PMC - Published: April 6, 2021 - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8049641/ A repeat cross-sectional analysis of driving after cannabis use pre ... - No date available - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306460325001807 Legalization and Traffic Fatalities - Marijuana Policy Project - No date available - https://www.mpp.org/issues/criminal-justice/legalization-traffic-fatalities/ Vast majority of cannabis users drive afterward, report ... - USA Today - Published: March 20, 2025 - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/03/20/driving-high-marijuana-cannabis-risks/82565596007/ [PDF] 202412-AAAFTS-Cannabis-Fact-Sheet-Traffic-Safety.pdf - No date available - http://aaafoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/202412-AAAFTS-Cannabis-Fact-Sheet-Traffic-Safety.pdf The Legalization of Marijuana and Its Impact on Traffic Safety and ... - No date available - https://www.americanbar.org/groups/criminal_justice/resources/magazine/archive/legalization-marijuana-its-impact-traffic-safety-impaired-driving/ Crash rates jump in wake of marijuana legalization, new studies show - Published: June 17, 2021 - https://www.iihs.org/news/detail/crash-rates-jump-in-wake-of-marijuana-legalization-new-studies-show How are marijuana and THC levels measured among drivers? - No date available - https://journalistsresource.org/health/marijuana-driving/ Cannabis in California: Dispensaries aren't screening kids - Published: September 1, 2021 - https://today.usc.edu/kids-and-cannabis-california-dispensaries-lack-adequate-screening-to-keep-out-minors-study-finds/ California Cannabis Dispensary Regulations Prohibiting Minors Not ... - Published: August 31, 2021 - https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/usc-uc-san-diego-study-finds-regulations-prohibiting-minors-from-cannabis-dispensaries-not-working-as-hoped/ Cannabis products that could be attractive to children are prohibited - Published: August 27, 2024 - https://cannabis.ca.gov/2024/08/cannabis-products-attractive-to-children-prohibited/ 2025 Cannabis Marketing Guidelines by State - No date available - https://hybridmarketingco.com/cannabis-marketing-guidelines-by-state/ Governor Newsom issues regulations to protect kids from dangerous ... - Published: September 6, 2024 - https://www.gov.ca.gov/2024/09/06/governor-newsom-issues-regulations-to-protect-kids-from-dangerous-and-intoxicating-hemp-products/ California Dispensaries Lack Adequate Screening to Keep Out Minors - Published: September 2, 2021 - https://homeword.com/2021/09/02/kids-and-cannabis-california-dispensaries-lack-adequate-screening-to-keep-out-minors/ California Cannabis Laws and Dispensary Licensing Procedures - No date available - https://www.covasoftware.com/us-dispensary-laws/california [PDF] Re: Marijuana - LA City Clerk - Published: October 31, 2016 - https://cityclerk.lacity.org/onlinedocs/2014/14-0366-S5_misc_10-31-16.pdf ARTICLE 5 COMMERCIAL CANNABIS ACTIVITY - No date available - https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/los_angeles/latest/lamc/0-0-0-312196 Are there specific rules for a designated cannabis consumption area? - No date available - https://www.cityofdhs.org/question/are-there-specific-rules-for-a-designated-cannabis-consumption-area/

Oklahoma's Overabundance of Stores

Oklahoma's marijuana underworld now worth over $100 billion, new ... - Published: March 28, 2025 - https://www.readfrontier.org/stories/oklahomas-marijuana-underworld-now-worth-over-100-billion-new-estimates-show/ 9 arrested, 800 pounds of black market marijuana seized from illegal ... - Published: July 29, 2025 - https://www.news9.com/story/6888abac1c6ccfaf720f23ec/9-arrested-black-market-marijuana-seized-from-illegal-murray-county-grow-farm Authorities warn of cartel-linked marijuana grows as Oklahoma's ... - Published: February 3, 2025 - https://ktul.com/news/local/authorities-warn-of-cartel-linked-marijuana-grows-as-oklahomas-market-oversupplies-thriving-black-market-public-safety-weed-medical-card-legal-district-attorney-industry-economy-growth Oklahoma Officials Address 'Alarming' Marijuana Trends in New ... - Published: March 28, 2025 -