A hospital's secret playbook for targeting a physician whistleblower
Pamela Wible MD is a doctor that treats doctors. This is a list from a longer story where she describes how a hospital tried to crush a whistleblower doctor.
The following list is taken somewhat out of context, but shows the extent that hospitals will go to crush and destroy a doctor that tries to warn the public. To read the full post, please visit Dr. Pamela
Wible’s excellent website here.
These were the tactics used against Dr. J, a pediatrician. I’d like to tell you that he won his battle against a hospital system, but that is not the case.
Read “Whistleblower’s Wish: Dr. J’s Last Words” now.
While you’re at it, read about how “Shots Heard” targeted Dr. Wible for acknowledging another physician’s vaccine injury.
BROKEN TRUTH is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.